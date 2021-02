Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail formed a ring to protect him when chaos broke out at a funeral in Kisii.

The mayhem started after South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, confronted his Dagoretti North counterpart, Simba Arati, when he was addressing mourners at the funeral of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father.

Some of Ruto’s bodyguards were dressed in full combat with weapons already drawn in case of anything.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST