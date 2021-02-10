Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta was conspicuously missing in the yesterday’s Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting held at the Kenyatta Convention Center (KICC), which sealed Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s fate.

Addressing journalists following the ouster of Senator Irungu Kang’ata from the Chief Whip position, Senator Murkomen stated that Uhuru had been intimidated by Ruto’s allies.

According to him, Uhuru was never expecting that Ruto’s allies would even attend the meeting and when they showed up, he was too intimidated and embarrassed to attend the meeting.

“The party leader promised to attend the event and actually his security and everyone else was here waiting for him.”

“They never expected a certain faction of the Jubilee party to attend and because we came on time, they advised the President not to come.”

“The events that have happened at this Senate PG for Jubilee party are regrettable,” he stated.

Senator Murkomen went on to note that 10 of the Senators who were present at the PG did not support the ouster of Kang’ata.

He further added that those who wanted to remove Senator Kang’ata would experience a challenge in collecting the required 20 signatures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST