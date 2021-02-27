Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Muranga Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, is a man who never disappoints when given a microphone in a political function or rally.

On Friday, Kang’ata was among Tanga Tanga phalanxes who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Nandi County for a series of rallies.

When Ruto gave Kang’ata a chance to address the crowd, he left Nandi residents in stitches when he talked about being removed as the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate.

The outspoken senator revealed how losing his position as the Chief Whip made him lose a car and a big allowance that he was enjoying.

However, Kang’ata said he is not worried about losing the car that came with his position and the huge allowance, saying that the next government, if Ruto wins the elections, will be for hustlers who don’t have much.

“The people of Nandi, let me ask you, did I lie to President Uhuru Kenyatta. I was the chief whip, I had a car, I was given a big allowance. When I decided to leave all those things, do you think I don’t know that the next government will be for hustlers?” said Kang’ata.

