Thursday, February 25, 2021 – There is no doubt that Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, is the most powerful woman in Kenyan politics today.

Most political pundits say she is “tough, principled, bold and shoots straight from the hip … her opponents and detractors – most of whom are men – know she is not intimidated by macho posturing.”

To cement her description, on Wednesday, Martha Karua, who is opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), said President Uhuru Kenyatta is using money and intimidation to force Kenyans on this ‘poisonous’ document.

Karua, who commented on Facebook, said Uhuru should not celebrate the passing of BBI by county assemblies because he bribed MCAs with Sh 2 million each to pass the document.

The former Gichugu MP further asked Kenyans to reject the document because it will only favour the ruling class and burden Kenyan taxpayers.

She said Uhuru only managed to bribe less than 3000 state officers and Kenyans voters are more than 19 million.

“The elected leaders and civil servants drumming support for BBI are less than three thousand while Kenyan voters are over nineteen million. We must reject intimidation and fear-mongering and exercise judgment #RejectBBI #LindaKatiba,” said Martha Karua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST