Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – For the past 5 decades, members of the Kikuyu community have been accused of being unfaithful in their political dealings with members of other communities.

For instance, in 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta resolved to work together with Deputy President William Ruto and even promised to support the DP when his tenure ends in 2022.

However, Uhuru like a typical Kikuyu, trashed the deal and betrayed the DP like the norm.

The President‘s behavior of betrayal has also happened in Nakuru county after 53 MCAs from the Kikuyu community betrayed Ruto by supporting Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Surprisingly, only 11 Kalenjin community MCAs opposed the bill despite the Kikuyu MCAs assuring Ruto that they will oppose the BBI report.

Here are the names of Kalenjin MCAs who refused to betray Ruto, unlike their Kikuyu counterparts.

1. Alfred Mutai

2. Bernard Ngetich

3. Cyrus Mitei

4. Anthony Rotich

5. Irene Jebichi

6. Vincent Kutol,

7. Paul Langat, Kapkures

8. Richard Kurgat, Kiptororo

9. David Malel, Tinet

10. Rose Chepkoech, Kiptagich

11. Wesley Maritim

The Kenyan DAILY POST