Thursday, 11 February 2021 – A 28-year-old lady of Ethiopian origin has spent more than 2 years in a Chinese prison over drug trafficking.

The suspect, identified as Nazrawit Abera, a civil engineer, flew from Addis Ababa to Beijing to look for greener pastures.

Soon after landing at Beijing Capital Airport, she was detained by security officers who found five shampoo bottles filled with cocaine stuffed in her luggage.

She was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, a severe offence whose penalty is a death sentence.

According to her family members, the bottles of shampoo that contained drugs didn’t belong to her.

She was allegedly taking them to a friend without knowing that hard drugs had been stuffed inside.

The case is still ongoing even as her family tries to seek justice.

Here are photos of the pretty lady.

