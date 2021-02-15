Pursuant to County Government Act section 59 (1) (a) and (b) and the constitution of Kenya 2010, the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the under listed County departments.

CPSBM 07/WENR/27/1/2021: Secretary (Job Group J) – 1 post

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Maintaining high standards of cleanliness and orderly working environment

Maintain privacy and confidentiality when dealing with confidential documents

Answer and manage incoming calls to facilitate service delivery

Receive and interact with visitors and other staff to facilitate service delivery

Handle incoming and outgoing mails, reports and other documents

Prepare and edit correspondence, communications, presentations and other documents

Filing and maintenance of office correspondence and other documents

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Diploma or Higher Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution in Kenya

A certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution is desirable

At least three years of relevant work experience in a busy

Excellent public relations, written and spoken English. Foreign language is a plus

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Written applications enclosing current Curriculum Vitae (CV), Copies of academic and professional certificates/Qualifications, Copy of National ID card and duly filled CPSBM Employment form (Downloadable from Board’s Website) in a sealed envelope and addressed to;

The Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

All applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below:

Kenya Revenue authority (Tax compliance certificate)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All the applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board, on or before close of business

Wednesday 17th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification, it is an offence to produce and /or present fake certificates/documents.

Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other marginalized/Minorities who meet the requirement of the advertised posts are encouraged to apply.

‘The County Government of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer’