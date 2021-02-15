Job Title: Secretary (Furniture Firm)

Nature Of Job: Full Time

Job Location: Nairobi

Package: Ksh 20,000/-

NB: Knowledge of interpreting design drawings is required

Responsibilities

Answer phone calls and redirect them when necessary

Manage the daily/weekly/monthly agenda and arrange new meetings and appointments

Prepare and disseminate correspondence, memos and forms

File and update contact information of employees, customers, suppliers and external partners

Support and facilitate the completion of regular reports

Develop and maintain a filing system

Check frequently the levels of office supplies and place appropriate orders

Make travel arrangements when required

Qualifications

Certificate /Diploma in Secretarial studies/ Business Management/ Customer Care/ Front Office Operations

A minimum of two years of experience required.

A strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and Applications.

Must be patient and flexible, organized, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, and meet competing deadlines.

Very strong interpersonal and communications skills and the ability to establish effective working relationships.

How to apply

Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke . Deadline for application is 28th Feb 2021