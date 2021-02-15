Job Title: Secretary (Furniture Firm)

Nature Of Job: Full Time

Job Location: Nairobi

Package: Ksh 20,000/-

NB: Knowledge of interpreting design drawings is required

Responsibilities

  • Answer phone calls and redirect them when necessary
  • Manage the daily/weekly/monthly agenda and arrange new meetings and appointments
  • Prepare and disseminate correspondence, memos and forms
  • File and update contact information of employees, customers, suppliers and external partners
  • Support and facilitate the completion of regular reports
  • Develop and maintain a filing system
  • Check frequently the levels of office supplies and place appropriate orders
  • Make travel arrangements when required

Qualifications

  • Certificate /Diploma in Secretarial studies/ Business Management/ Customer Care/ Front Office Operations
  • A minimum of two years of experience required.
  • A strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and Applications.
  • Must be patient and flexible, organized, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, and meet competing deadlines.
  • Very strong interpersonal and communications skills and the ability to establish effective working relationships.

How to apply

Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Deadline for application is 28th Feb 2021

