Job Title: Secretary (Furniture Firm)
Nature Of Job: Full Time
Job Location: Nairobi
Package: Ksh 20,000/-
NB: Knowledge of interpreting design drawings is required
Responsibilities
- Answer phone calls and redirect them when necessary
- Manage the daily/weekly/monthly agenda and arrange new meetings and appointments
- Prepare and disseminate correspondence, memos and forms
- File and update contact information of employees, customers, suppliers and external partners
- Support and facilitate the completion of regular reports
- Develop and maintain a filing system
- Check frequently the levels of office supplies and place appropriate orders
- Make travel arrangements when required
Qualifications
- Certificate /Diploma in Secretarial studies/ Business Management/ Customer Care/ Front Office Operations
- A minimum of two years of experience required.
- A strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and Applications.
- Must be patient and flexible, organized, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, and meet competing deadlines.
- Very strong interpersonal and communications skills and the ability to establish effective working relationships.
How to apply
Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Deadline for application is 28th Feb 2021