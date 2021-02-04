Our Client, Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA), seeks to recruit a highly efficient and proactive Executive Secretary to manage the office of the Secretary General (CEO) and administrative function, in providing executive support to senior management.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following;

Office Functions

Arrange ticketing at least one week before a trip and provide information on weather conditions at destination. On return, ensure trip reconciliation within 24 hours of return from trip

Arrange visa to be ready for trip at least two weeks before the trip. Ensure reconciliation of visa receipts within 24 hours of payment for the visa.

At least 2 days before a trip, per diem and any documents (e.g. working documents, magazines) to be carried for any meeting to be ready and handed to SG.

Send out accurate invitations for meetings at least 30 days before Executive Committee (EXC) or Annual General Assembly (AGA)

At least two days before meetings, water/refreshments and other logistics to be ready

Write minutes as directed and the minutes be completed within 3 working days from end of meeting

Maintain up-to-date and accurate contact details for CEOs, partners and invitees to AFRAA AGAs and other events. Hard copy of updated list of CEOs to be given to the Secretary General every first week of each month

Ensure signed Minutes of EXC and AGA meetings are filed and readily available at all times

Ensure minutes of EXC are sent to the Chairman within 2 weeks of EXC meetings and sent to all EXC members within 2 working days of receipt from the Chairman.

Prompt the Secretary General (SG) about actionable matter arising from EXC/AGA meetings according to timelines in Summary Decisions

Each time there is a new member CEO appointed or key industry partners or regional international organization, draft a congratulatory letter for the Secretary General to sign within 2 days of receipt of the information

Carry out translations into French as directed before 30 days to the relevant meeting (EXC or AGA)

Administrative Functions

Application for renewal of contract to be made at least two months before expiry date of contract

Observe AFRAA working hours especially that work starts at 0830 hours at all times

Answer phone within first 3 rings

Within 24 hours before a trip, ensure that a memo about the Director/Manager designated to act in the absence of the SG is signed and distributed to staff

Dress smartly and decently during working hours

Maintain office area in a neat and tidy manner at all times and ensure chronological and regular filing of documents at least within 12 hours of completion of tasks

Maintain accurate diary of SG meetings every Monday or if it is a holiday, the next working day

Relations

Work cooperatively with other staff in AFRAA whenever carrying out your duties

Arrange for presents and gifts for CEOs and other senior guests visiting AFRAA at least two days before the visit.

Quality Objectives

Must be calm and be able to work under pressure for example during conferences/meetings

Maintain confidentiality in all matters pertaining to the office of the SG

Ensure that the office area is not unduly noisy during working hours

Report incidences of indiscipline by staff such as absenteeism, poor time keeping, poor performance of duties whenever they occur

Any other duties as you may be allocated by your supervisor from time to time

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Communications or equivalent.

Relevant work experience in offering executive office support.

Fluency in written and oral French plus English is a MUST.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants to send their application and detailed CV, indicating current and expected remuneration to recruitment@amsol.co.ke, explicitly indicating the position in the email subject line.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.