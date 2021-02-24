Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has picked a fight with Aeedah Bambi, the lady who is currently dating her ex-lover, Anwar Loitiptip, the Senator for Lamu.

When Saumu was in love with Senator Anwar, she was close friends with Aeedah and they would share photos and videos spending time together.

However, their friendship hit a snag after she found out that Aeedah was secretly destroying her relationship with Anwar by meeting him secretly for escapades.

The two ladies currently don’t see each other eye to eye especially after Aeedah started dating Anwar after they broke up.

Aeedah recently threw jabs at Saumu, claiming that she is addicted to filters because she is not confident in her skin.

Saumu has also responded to Aeedah during a question-and-answer session with fans after she attacked her.

This is how she responded to Aeedah’s claims that she lacks confidence and that’s why she uses filters.

