Friday, 19 February 2021 – Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has continued to expose Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip after their publicized affair hit a snag.

Saumu came out breathing fire a few days ago and accused the controversial Senator of subjecting her to physical abuse when they were dating.

She shared a photo of a bruised face and alleged that the injuries were inflicted on her by the Senator after a domestic dispute.

As Saumu and Awar continue to wash each other’s dirty linen in public, she has implied that he is a deadbeat dad through her latest post on Instagram.

The mother of two shared a photo busy at work and threw shade at her ex-lover, saying that he is just being loud-mouthed yet he doesn’t even know the price of pampers.

“Hamjui bei ya pampers na bado mnapiga kelele kama mwanamke. Such a shame” she wrote.

Saumu is probably responding to Anwar’s allegations that she is mentally unstable.

Speaking in a recent interview after Saumu spilled the beans of their troubled relationship, Anwar alleged that she suffers from a mental breakdown and when she does so, she turns chaotic and starts breaking things in the house.

