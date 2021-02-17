Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, officially announced his 2022 presidential bid on Sunday.

Kituyi quit his lucrative post in January to start his bumpy journey to the State House in 2022.

Reacting to Kituyi’s entry into the 2022 presidential race, Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, says Kituyi has no chance of becoming President in 2022.

Sakaja, who was having a radio interview, said Kituyi had no grounds on which he would base his bid, urging him to support other candidates so that he can have ample time to prepare for the coming elections.

“He has the right like any other Kenyan to vie but I don’t think he will succeed. He has been out for a while and thus he doesn’t have touch with the electorate. I can advise him to hold it back and support the other established figures as he prepares,” Sakaja said.

Kituyi now joins Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who have already declared their bids.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is yet to declare his presidential bid, but he has said he will declare once the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) passes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST