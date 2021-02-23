Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Death has robbed us yet another Member of Parliament a week after Bonchari MP, John Oroo Oyioka, passed on.

Juja MP Francis Munyua, known to many as Wakapee, is dead.

Munyua died yesterday night while receiving treatment at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi.

His death has been confirmed by his family members.

Former Juja MP and Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has since sent a message of condolence to the family of the deceased.

“My sincere heartfelt condolences to the family of my late friend and also my home MP Hon. Munyua “wakapee “ was to see him this afternoon and I felt a bye bye coming from him.”

“I treasure the fond memories of over 30 yrs of our friendship.”

“Fare thee well my friend,” reads Kabogo’s message on Twitter.

The lawmaker was diagnosed with stage two brain cancer in 2017.

In 2018, the deceased held a press conference and opened up on his ailment.

He narrated that he had taken the test after pressure from his mother who at the time was undergoing treatment for the same.

It is at this point that he learnt of his diagnosis.

He stayed in India for seven weeks and returned home in March 2018 after spending Sh8 million.

He explained that during his stay in India, he spent at least Ksh1.8 million on accommodation alone.

“Kenyans seeking cancer treatment in India are suffering.

They cannot find anywhere to lay down heads and end up sleeping in trenches because they cannot afford to rent the expensive houses there,” he regretted.

In 2016, the MP’s 60-year-old sister died after losing the battle to stage 4 liver cancer.

