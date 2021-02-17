Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, was involved in the infamous Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), where billions of taxpayers’ money were looted.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Murathe, who is a former Gatanga MP, claimed that Rachel had an association with some of the companies that were contracted in lucrative tenders at KEMSA in 2020.

“The first five top companies that supplied KEMSA with equipment are associated with the deputy president, his wife and the 970. They know who they are, we have records and we will be tabling them soon.

That is why the KEMSA story died. The people they were looking for discovered we have nothing to do with it. I have never supplied a single mask to Kemsa,” Murathe said.

The scandal saw Kenya taxpayers lose over Sh 40 billion after senior state officers supplied ‘air’ to the state-run agency.

However, Murathe, who is a close friend of Kenyatta’s family, said he was not in any way involved in the scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST