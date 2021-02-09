Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Big cracks have emerged within Deputy President William Ruto’s newly registered United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that is threatening the very existence of the party.

This is after Ruto proposed an ODM MP to take over as the party’s secretary-general.

The decision by Ruto to suggest that Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, take over as UDA Secretary-General has angered some members who are now threatening to leave the party.

During the tail end of his 3-day Coastal tour last week, Ruto had proposed Baya, who has abandoned Raila Odinga for the DP, as the right candidate for UDA Secretary-General due to his political experience, vast knowledge, and education background.

He has since expressed his readiness to take over the position, saying he is ready to heed Ruto’s request to formally ditch Raila’s party, ODM, for the new party.

“It is a big honour for the DP to see me worthy to serve as UDA Secretary-General.”

“It is a sign of confidence in my ability.”

“It is a challenge I am willing to take,” Baya said on Saturday.

However, the move angered some former and current leaders who now feel the DP is taking them for granted. They have vowed to fight back.

The Kenyan DAILY POST