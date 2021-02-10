Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today chaired a high profile Government meeting at his Karen residence despite complaining that he is being sidelined from the same Government that he formed with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 14th ordinary session of the intergovernmental budget and economic council was attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Governors, Permanent Secretaries, and other senior Government officials.

The meeting has caused a lot of debate on social media since Ruto has been moving around the country criticizing the same Government that he is part of.

“Chaired the 14th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary @BaloziYatani , Governors, CRA Chairperson Dr. Jane Kiringai, Controller of Budget Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o, Permanent Secretaries and CEC Members at Karen” the Deputy President tweeted.

See photos of the meeting.

