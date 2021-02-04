Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, traversed Matungu Constituency for campaigns ahead of the hotly contested by-election.

Khalwale, who seems to have perfected the politics of hand-outs, thanks to his boss, Ruto, surprised an 80-year-old woman after he bought some groundnuts worth Ksh 100 that she was hawking at Ksh 5,000.

The crowd erupted in joy after Khalwale pulled the stunts, claiming that the hustler movement is all about empowering the common mwananchi.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST