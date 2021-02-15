Monday, February 15, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have today arrested South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, for planning to cause chaos during the burial of the late former Cabinet Secretary, Simeon Nyachae, in Kisii County.

Police said they had reports that Osoro and some Tangatanga goons were planning to disrupt the function held at Gusii Stadium on Monday.

But addressing the press after his arrest, Osoro said he was arrested for doing nothing since he was at Gusii Stadium to welcome Deputy President William Ruto.

Osoro was arrested together with Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, who was also accused of inciting youths to cause mayhem during the burial of Nyachae.

Maangi was arrested by police at Kisii High School as he waited to welcome Ruto who landed using his chopper.

The two leaders were taken to the Kisii Central Police Station for interrogation.

DP supporters have already stormed social media accusing the government of using state machinery to muzzle and intimidate allies of the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST