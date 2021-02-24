Wednesday, 24 February 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s loyal lieutenant, Moses Kuria, has narrated how a Facebook post that he made when Covid-19 struck landed him in trouble with mainstream media.

In the post, Kuria advised Kenyans to stop buying newspapers so as to avoid the spread of coronavirus and instead read news online, not knowing that the post would infuriate some media owners who then conspired to give him a blackout.

“They just conspired and banned me from the media,” Kuria said.

Watch the video.

