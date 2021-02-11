Thursday, February 11, 2021 – More than 100 legislators have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to triple Deputy President William Ruto’s security to avert any threat to his life.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s security had been pulled out leaving him exposed to dangers.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Monday, MPs highlighted their concerns over security pullout in Ruto’s events.

They claimed that there was a directive to reduce security officers from rallies Ruto takes part in, adding that this will endanger the life of the Deputy President.

The MPs also alleged that there was a particular gang commissioned to stir political chaos during Ruto’s rallies, referring to incidents at Kenol, Murang’a County, Msambweni in Kwale and the absence of security at Ruto’s rally at the coast.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya noted that they were not assigned police officers during the tour at the Coast.

Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, stated that the MPs had to acquire the services of private security at Frere Town.

“We were without security for the entire tour.”

“Even in a case where the DP was opening a police station built with the Constituency Development Fund, no senior police was present during the handover of the facility,” added Ali.

“We shudder at the thought of Kenya going back to the ominous dark era of the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s,” the MPs commented during a press briefing on Monday.

