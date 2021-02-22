Monday, February 22, 2021 – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a stern warning to Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru after he was interviewed by a Kenyan newspaper on February 4.

Gicheru had been released on February 1 under strict conditions but the ICC has now canceled his interim release for violating the restrictions given to him.

“The chamber notes that having arrived in Kenya on February 1, Gicheru gave an interview on February 4 to a Kenyan newspaper.”

“Therein, he made statements tangent to the current proceedings,” said part of a statement by Judge Twine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou.

“The prohibition on making any statement, social media post or communication with the media covers all actions which directly or indirectly discuss the merits of the case,” said the judge.

“For these reasons, the chamber hereby recalls the conditions set out in the interim release decision and that they have to be adhered to at all times, “she added.

Paul Gicheru surrendered to the ICC in 2020 to clear his name after failing to honor the court summons issued in 2015.

He was on February 1 set free following a cooperation deal with the ICC, where he requested release conditions as per Article 60(2) of the Rome Statute.

Gicheru was accused of interfering with witnesses in Deputy President William Ruto and Joshua Arap Sang’s cases. He bribed, intimidated, and even killed some of the witnesses against Ruto and Sang.

