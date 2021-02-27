Saturday, 27 February 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto received a heroic welcome after he stormed Endebbes area in Trans Nzoia County, where he held rallies to sell his hustler movement besides launching several development projects in the area.

Thousands of Ruto’s supporters put aside their businesses and flocked the streets to welcome him while chanting hustler slogans and holding placards in support of his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

His heroic welcome received massive reactions on social media.

Some told Ruto not to be fooled by the huge crowds since Raila also had a fanatic following in 2017 but he never clinched the Presidency.

“Hata Odinga once had that crowd akadhani hiyo ni ticket ya statehouse,” Hillary Mukoko commented on Twitter.

Others praised Ruto’s mobilization skills and noted that Uhuru and Raila have a daunting task if they want to frustrate his presidential ambitions.

“The time is RIPE and God is going to make it happen for us the hustlers, let no one be scared!!” another twitter used commented.

See photos and video of his visit in Trans Zoia County.

Video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.