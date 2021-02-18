Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi is counting losses after angry Narok residents set his vehicle ablaze after it was involved in an accident yesterday evening.

Maangi, his driver, and two aides survived the accident that claimed the lives of a motorist and his 8-year-old son at Tegero section in Narok County.

The DG was headed to Nairobi when the incident occurred at around 7 pm.

Residents responded by first blocking the Narok-Bomet Highway for hours.

The police officers at the scene tried to remove the two bodies but the protesting residents overpowered the police and torched the DG’s official vehicle blaming his driver for the accident.

“Hundreds of unruly riders stormed the scene and set my vehicle on fire.”

“We thank God that we are safe,” Maangi said.

According to Maangi, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and a frontrunner in the push for the hustler narrative, the deceased might have joined the highway without seeing the oncoming vehicle.

“My driver tried his best to avoid hitting him and the passenger,” Maangi added.

The DG said he regretted the unfortunate event in which he and his aides escaped unhurt.

They were later driven to safety by a well-wisher and the bodies moved to Narok County and Referral Hospital.

The latest incident comes barely three days after the deputy governor was arrested on Monday at the funeral of the late Cabinet Secretary Simeon Nyachae.

The Kenyan DAILY POST