Friday, February 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s camp is in a state of confusion after losing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) battle where more than 41 counties against the requisite 24 counties unanimously passed the draft, paving the way for the referendum.

According to sources, Ruto’s allies are split on what the DP should do going forward.

Whereas some of his allies want Ruto to maintain his current neutrality and avoid supporting BBI, others want him to swallow the bitter pill and just support BBI after losing for his benefit.

Another faction is pushing the DP to go full throttle and lead NO campaigns against the BBI referendum.

Led by Soy MP Caleb Kositany, UDA Chairman Johnston Muthama, and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, the leaders have told Ruto to abandon fighting the BBI and by extension, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and focus solely on his 2022 presidential bid.

“BBI belongs to Uhuru and we don’t have to fight it.”

“The people already oppose it.”

“BBI campaigners were chased from my constituency on Thursday, yet I was not even there.”

“It is a self-destructing document that we don’t have to fight for it to flop at the referendum,” stated Gachagua.

