Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – The family of a disabled man killed by a politician’s convoy en route to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting at Sagana State Lodge over the weekend, has been bribed with a paltry Sh100,000.

This is according to Digital Strategist and Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi.

According to Itumbi, the deceased’s family has also been asked to fast track the burial.

Christopher Nderitu was run over by three vehicles 200 meters from his home in Karundas on the Chaka Sagana road while the politician was headed to Sagana for the Mt Kenya leaders meeting graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nderitu’s widow, Fortunate Muthoni, had previously appealed to the police to apprehend those responsible for the accident.

“My husband was disabled and I do not understand how someone like him could die like that,” she wondered.

Nderitu’s mother, Raha Wambui, stated that the accident happened five minutes after he left his electronics shop at Karundas.

“He was immediately removed from the scene and rushed to Nyeri Referral Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” she stated.

A witness who was in the company of Nderitu indicated that he had cautioned him not to cross the road.

“We saw the vehicles coming from Chaka at a very high speed. I cautioned Chris about how dangerous they were moving but he told me not to worry because he was sure they could see him and keep to their side of the road,” the witness stated.

However, the motorcade did not slow down but instead hit the disabled man.

The first vehicle hit him, sending him off his wheelchair as the other two ran him over.

Police rushed to the scene and cleared the wreckage.

The three vehicles along with Nderitu’s wrecked wheelchair were taken to Naromoru police station’s impound yard.

The officers from Kieni East police Division in Sagana inspected and returned the vehicles to their owners on the same day.

