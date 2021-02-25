Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has castigated Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, for saying Deputy President William Ruto will never be President of Kenya.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, the chest-thumping COTU boss said that he does not know who will be the president in the coming 2022 general elections but he is certain about who will not be hence referring to the deputy president.

“I do not know who will be the President in 2022 but I know who will not be… I wish the DP had good advisors and would still be supporting all of President Uhuru’s projects,” Atwoli said.

On the crowds that the DP pulls, Atwoli said they should not be used as a metric for his popularity, arguing that eventually, people listen to their leaders.

But Itumbi, who now works as the DP‘s blogger, hit back at Atwoli claiming he has never supported any winning president but instead he supports them after other people have voted them in.

“My friend @KoinangeJeff@AtwoliDza has never supported any winning Presidential Candidate. He waits for others to Vote in a President then he supports them. #HustlerNation will vote in DP @WilliamsRutoas the 5th President & Atwoli will do what he is good at, SHIFT #JKLive,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST