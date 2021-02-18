Thursday, February 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has made changes in government in a press release issued by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, yesterday.

Uhuru reshuffled eight Principal Secretaries and six CASs. He also made eight new appointments in the latest changes.

The State Department for Mining was also merged with the State Department for Petroleum to form a single State Department within the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.

Dr. Belio Kipsang was transferred from the Education Ministry to be the PS for the State Department for Regional and Northern Corridor Development. Dr. Juma Jwan replaced Kipsang as the PS State Department for Early Learning & Basic Education. Jwan previously served at the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training.

Zack Kinuthia was also appointed CAS under the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage. Kinuthia was previously the CAS for Education.

Hassan Noor Hassan took over as Education CAS. Dr Sara Ruto was also appointed as CAS in the Education docket.

Margaret Mwakima took over as PS State Department for Vocational and Technical Training. Andrew Kamau was transferred to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.

Julius Korir took over as PS State Department for Devolution, Peter Kaberia was posted to the State Department for Industrialisation from the Sports docket.

Charles Talengo Sunkuli was appointed PS State Department for Youth Affairs. Sunkuli is the immediate former PS State Department for Devolution.

Winnie Gichu from CAS State Law Office and Department of Justice to CAS Ministry of Interior. Gideon Mungaro from the Lands Ministry to the Devolution docket.

Lina Jebii Kilimo was posted to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender. She previously served as (CAS) of Livestock and Fisheries.

Simon Kachaplin was also posted to be CAS in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage where he will coordinate with Zack Kinuthia.

In the new appointments, former University of Nairobi (UoN) student leader, David Osiany, was appointed as the CAS Ministry of Industrialisation Trade and Enterprise Development.

Other new CAS appointments were as follows;

Dr. Sara Ruto was appointed as CAS in the Education docket.

Eric Simiyu Wafukho – National Treasury and Planning.

Jackson Musyoka Kalla – Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Prof Japheth Ntiba Micheni – The State Law Office & Department of Justice.

Zachary Ayieko – Ministry of Energy.

Alex Mburi Mwiru – Ministry of Lands & Physical Planning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST