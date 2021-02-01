Monday, February 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has mocked ODM leader Raila Odinga for abandoning his Opposition to join the Jubilee Government which he formed with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday in Narok, Ruto urged Raila to be a good visitor and tone down his attacks on the Jubilee government.

He wondered when Raila started realising that the same Jubilee government he is in is not doing enough for Kenyans.

The DP warned the president to be cautious with Raila because his sole mission is to bring Jubilee down with everybody in it.

He defended his position as Deputy President, saying it is his duty to speak up for the party, which has been severely criticised over unfulfilled promises to the people since taking over power in 2013.

“The Jubilee track record speaks for itself.”

“Raila should show what he did during his time in government and in the opposition,” he said.

Ruto also defended his ‘hustler’ tag, saying his mission is to benefit the poor by transforming the development agenda.

“I came from a humble background and I am now the DP.”

“We should stop politics of hatred and insults since ‘hustlers’ also matter.”

“We believe in God … everyone in the country should be respected,” he said.

He asked Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai to respect boda boda riders and stop branding them criminals.

This is after Mutyambai warned boda boda riders against acts of violence and other crimes, especially at accident scenes.

“Those who stole from Kemsa … are they boda boda riders?”

“These people should stop insulting ‘hustlers’.”

“The Covid-19 billionaires who stole from the government are prominent people,” Ruto said.

