Sunday, 07 February 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto visited the son of Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, who is fighting for his life in one of the hospitals in Mombasa, as he concludes his tour of the Coast region.

Ruto was in the company of other leaders allied to him during the Sunday morning visit.

In the photos shared online by Ruto’s communication team, the MP’s ailing son, who is surviving on an oxygen machine, is seen lying on the bed while interacting with the Deputy President.

Ruto comforted Kimani’s son before he left for a church service.

See photos.

