Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a marked man in Central Kenya.

This is after Mt. Kenya youth accused him of profiling some media houses, especially those owned by Kikuyus, and went on to unsubscribe from premium news alerts.

Ruto and Tanga Tanga politicians had shared screenshots showing their un-subscription from the 411 premium news alert service as they called on their supporters to follow suit.

“Dear Subscriber, you have successfully unsubscribed from 21411_News_Breaking_News/5sms. Let’s meet on the other end,” Ruto tweeted.

The DP and his allies accused some news agencies of being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s state machinery as tools for spreading propaganda against the hustler nation.

Led by Mount Kenya Youth Caucus, Kikuyus condemned Ruto for his action and appealed for tolerance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Deputy President William Ruto embarked on a sustained attack on one of the media houses, urging his supporters to unsubscribe from their news alert services – the crime being that the said media house reported of an incident that happened in Isiolo where he was booed,” it said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST