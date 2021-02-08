Monday February 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sought to distance himself from Jubilee Government’s failures, laying the blame squarely on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his coastal tour over the weekend, Ruto accused Uhuru’s government of failure in its second term.

According to the DP, the economic takeoff envisioned after the implementation of mega infrastructure projects in the party’s first five years has not been realised.

He noted that the rain started beating Jubilee the moment Uhuru shook hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga that brought about the controversial Building Bridges Initiative that has buried Jubilee vision.

“We must also say the truth. Our plan to create millions of jobs in the second term after laying the ground in the first term was put aside and the priority become the BBI,” he said.

The DP further claimed the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project has been hijacked by profiteers.

“SGR and the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects were to be implemented simultaneously to cushion the Coast against adverse economic effects of the new railway system.”

“Those who were to lose jobs because of the implementation of the SGR were supposed to get new ones at the SEZ.”

“Even the SGR project has been hijacked by cartels,” he said.

The DP, who toured several projects in Kwale and Mombasa, said if he becomes president, his priority will be to implement the Big Four Agenda.

“Our plan was that in the second term, we expand the economy of the masses, but since Raila bulldozed his way to Jubilee, Uhuru has abandoned everything,” he said.

