Friday, February 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, laid down the strategies for the next chapter of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in a four-hour meeting with other proponents at State House Nairobi, yesterday.

In attendance were party leaders Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Charity Ngilu (NARC), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya).

Deputy President William Ruto skipped the State House BBI meeting, with reports alleging that he is undecided on whether to rally for or oppose the referendum.

His allies are also divided on the project, with some pushing him to oppose it, others to reject it and some asking him to maintain his silence and campaign for 2022 elections.

The seven leaders held discussions on how to run campaigns for the bill ahead of the referendum.

They agreed to hold joint countrywide tours to marshal the support for the BBI.

According to inside sources, the leaders identified Coast as their first stopover, a region considered to be Odinga’s stronghold and one DP Ruto has been making inroads into.

“The leaders are looking at May 2021 as the month to conduct the referendum.”

“They will hold joint tours to publicise the BBI Bill and also release a timetable as Parliament considers the Bill,” a source revealed.

Kenyatta and Odinga will meet all political leaders who support the BBI project on Tuesday, March 9 where they will give the way forward and also celebrate the third anniversary of the handshake between the duo.

