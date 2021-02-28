Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for trying to form a political alliance to face him in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his final term in office, is reportedly crafting a formidable alliance that will be able to vanquish Ruto’s presidential ambitions in 2022.

On Thursday, Uhuru met Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Charity Ngilu at State House, Nairobi, where he floated the idea of forming a super alliance that will compete with Ruto in 2022.

In an apparent reference to the State House meeting, Ruto said Kenyans would not allow a few leaders to decide the political destiny of the country.

“We will not accept a government formed on the basis of tribal grouping. Why should people meet in Nairobi and unite for a common goal of sharing power?” Ruto asked while campaigning in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County on Saturday.

The DP said the youth in the country are not tribal and would not accept those propagating tribal groupings.

“The youth of this country are not tribal and will not allow those leaders planting seeds of hatred and a government formed on tribal terms,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST