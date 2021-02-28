Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto left his political opponents scratching their heads on Sunday after he got a warm reception in Murang’a.

There were claims that Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe and other Kieleweke leaders were planning to disrupt Ruto’s visit to Murang’a but the DP had a successful visit.

Ruto, who was in the company of more than 15 MPs, attended a church service and later addressed his supporters in roadside rallies.

See photos of his visit to Murang’a.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.