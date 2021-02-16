Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, risk being convicted to five years in prison under a new proposed law pitting hustler versus dynasty proponents.

The National Assembly Security Committee has drafted a bill that aims to punish people who propagate class division in the country, with those found guilty sentenced to five years in prison or required to pay a Ksh5 million fine.

The bill also stipulates that public officials found guilty can also be removed from office or banned from running for any political seat in subsequent elections.

Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, said that the National Cohesion and Integration (Amendment) Bill 2021 will curb politicians from creating a class war in Kenya.

The lawmaker and his team argued that the hustler narrative was a recipe for incitement and discrimination and should be listed alongside other recognised aspects such as religion, nation, race and ethnicity.

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, a member of the security committee, added that they also want to grant the National Cohesion and Integration Committee (NCIC) powers to investigate and prosecute lawbreakers.

The MP recommended that the jail term be amended to life imprisonment rather than a five-year sentence for those found guilty of aggravated cases of incitement which may lead to deaths and displacement of people.

Ruto has crafted his 2022 election strategy on the hustler narrative – where he claims that he will empower the common mwananchi.

The DP said that his politics would centre on including the people in decision-making in a bottom-top approach.

Ruto has refuted claims that the hustler narrative is associated with violence and war.

“I want to tell those opposing the narrative that they are the perpetrators of violence.”

“They want to fund violence and later on blame the hustlers.”

“They will be defeated.”

“We do not have time for violence as we are focusing on making money and raising the economy through the hustlers.”

“We are preaching peace,” Ruto said at a rally in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST