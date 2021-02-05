Friday, February 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has disclosed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have ganged up against him.

Speaking yesterday in Lunga Lunga Constituency, Kwale, Ruto accused the duo of being anti-development and change.

He accused Uhuru of abandoning Jubilee’s Big Four agenda to push for the referendum.

He also blamed ODM leader Raila Odinga for Jubilee Party woes, saying cracks started emerging soon after he struck a working relationship with Uhuru, and his allies took over leadership of some parliamentary committees.

“Raila should not lie to Kenyans that he is a Jubilee outsider.”

“He has derailed the Big Four agenda and shifted government’s focus to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) so as to share out positions,” he said.

“ODM has wrecked Jubilee after grabbing most parliamentary committee leadership,” he added.

The DP hit out at critics of the Hustler narrative, saying they are selfish individuals who want to maintain the status quo.

“What is the problem with the Hustler nation, they want to maintain the status quo.”

“Even if they say otherwise or oppose me, I will remain steadfast until Kenyans become equal,” said the DP.

The DP asked his supporters not to be scared by the alleged persecution of his allies, saying they have changed the political narrative to focus on the poor.

“We told them that we will change the political narrative in this country from a discussion about positions to the issues affecting the common man.”

“I’m happy that everywhere now the talk is about the wheelbarrow,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST