Saturday, February 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now feeling betrayed by his allies from Mt. Kenya.

This is after they went silent when he needed their support even after hinting they would support him.

The DP is now worried that his so-called allies in Mt. Kenya may not support him after all.

First, they have refused to stop their contributions to Jubilee and channel the funds to his UDA party like their counterparts from Rift Valley.

Led by Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, a section of Ruto’s MPs have written to the Clerk of the National Assembly requesting their Jubilee Party contributions slashed from Ksh 10,000 to Ksh 50.

They want the balance to be channeled to the Kazi ni Kazi Welfare Group under UDA.

However, their Mt Kenya colleagues declined to follow suit and have maintained their silence on the matter ever since.

Some have been playing cagey with the decision to join UDA and instead have opted to only popularize Ruto’s presidential ambitions and other newly formed parties within Mt. Kenya.

“Some of the MPs in Rift Valley have written to clerks of the National Assembly and Senate about the decision to stop contribution to Jubilee but those in Mt. Kenya are reluctant to do so.”

“They want the issue of the party clarified,” a Mt Kenya MP privy of the developments revealed.

Another MP confirmed that they are not ready to join UDA and are weighing their options by looking at other upcoming parties and also the future of the Jubilee Party.

The MP said that they are concerned by the divisions within Jubilee and are concerned that the same may arise in UDA if they fold their parties to form one union like Ruto did with URP in 2017.

His Mt. Kenya allies also want Ruto to assure them that he will pick one of their own as a running mate in 2022 before they declare their full support for his aspirations.

Another key issue is the outcome of the Building Bridges Initiative which the allies have constantly attacked and hinted at opposing, but with Laikipia County becoming the first county to pass BBI in Mt Kenya alongside 10 others, it is just a matter of time before Kikuyus’ true colours are revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST