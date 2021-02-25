Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Baringo MCAs have come out to apologize to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for shooting down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) without even thinking twice.

Led by the Leader of the Minority Sam Lourien, the MCAs said the region remains solidly behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Tirioko MCA said his colleagues who shot down the BBI bill acted out of political influence from Deputy President William Ruto and due to lack of knowledge in terms of what citizens stand to gain.

Lourien asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to forgive the County Assembly over their BBI vote.

“I want to apologise on behalf of MCAs who voted no.”

“They did so out of ignorance.”

“I want to ask Raila and President Uhuru to forgive us and continue with the ongoing road projects in the region,” he said.

According to Lourien, BBI Bill was misconstrued to mean a contest between Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and that is why they emphatically voted against it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST