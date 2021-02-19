Friday, February 19, 2021 – Renowned social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has laughed at Deputy President William Ruto after Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was passed by 13 counties, with only one county rejecting the report so far.

Ruto, who is the second in command, has been sending signals that he may oppose the document that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Following the passing of BBI in Nairobi and Laikipia counties, Alai has urged Ruto to join Raila Odinga if he wants to sleep in State House in the future.

“DP knows that he is not getting anywhere near the Presidency in 2022. Seems like he is realising that his only hope for a seat in government is an alliance with Raila. Mtajua hamjui!” Alai wrote.

Robert Alai is currently working as a print and social media consultant of the ODM party.

