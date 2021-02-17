Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt. Kenya, saying it is a good document and portends massive development for the people of the mountain.

Speaking in Nyeri County when he met youths at Ruringu stadium on Monday, Kabogo said Mt Kenya region stands to benefit immensely if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill is passed, and warned Kikuyus to be wary of those opposing the BBI like Deputy President William Ruto and his friend, Irungu Kang’ata, among others, whom he considered as fools for opposing BBI which intends to uplift their people.

He said it was time the residents of the Mt. Kenya region were allowed to understand the proposed constitutional amendments and how it will change the face of the region in the future.

He claimed Mt Kenya counties have remained marginalized despite the devolution.

“We have to allow our people to understand what BBI is about.”

“As Mt Kenya, we have been seriously marginalized.”

“If you divide what Kiambu gets in terms of monetary allocation, you will find one person gets about KSh 2,000 while in other counties people are getting KSh 15, 000 each.

Highly populous counties such as Kiambu, Nyeri, Kisumu, Mombasa are going to get more money courtesy of BBI,” he stated.

Kabogo’s tour of Mt. Kenya came at a time there are fears the region could shoot down the document.

