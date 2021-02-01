Monday, February 1, 2021 – ANC party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has sensationally accused Deputy President William Ruto of causing disunity in the country.

This is in respect of the ongoing charged political rallies which have ended up in violence.

In particular, the Githurai incident last week in which former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was heckled and stoned by goons allegedly hired by Ruto while selling the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agendas.

Speaking yesterday after a church service in the House of Grace Church along Lang’ata Road, Mudavadi castigated Ruto for charging youths to cause violence in political gatherings of his opponents.

“Tusidanganyane, tuambiane tu ukweli.”

“We all know what is going on.”

“We all know Ruto is behind the ongoing heightened political tension in the country and cases of intolerance,” Mudavadi stated.

However, Mudavadi blamed voters for electing such bad leaders like Ruto.

“Voters are to blame for bad leadership in the country.”

“Why do people vote in bad leaders who they know very well won’t be helpful?”

“They should interrogate before voting not vote then interrogate,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST