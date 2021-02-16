Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of hypocrisy and disloyalty to the President.

Speaking in Narok, Raila warned Kenyans against electing Ruto as president come 2022, saying they will live to regret their decision.

He told Kenyans to trust President Uhuru Kenyatta’s opinion about his deputy, otherwise, he will betray them like he has betrayed the president.

“President Kenyatta himself has said that he does not trust some people, among them his DP, to lead as they are a bunch of thieves.”

“You, as a Kenyan, should be very worried of them,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister was accompanied by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and a number of lawmakers.

He hit out at MPs allied to Ruto, who were asserting that he (Raila) had taken the deputy president position in the Jubilee administration, saying he had never joined the government.

“I have not taken the role of deputy president in the Jubilee government.”

“I’m not in government,” he said, adding that it was clear to everyone now that Ruto was not fit to lead the country.

