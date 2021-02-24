Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has given his party a go-ahead to initiate the impeachment of Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mudavadi argued that Ruto has been convicted by the court for grabbing land besides undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta and should therefore be out of office.

According to Mudavadi, there were serious grounds to form the basis for Ruto’s removal from office by way of impeachment.

“There are things that we have seen that if you did them in another country…for instance, if you deal with a situation where you have been convicted of snatching land away from somebody and it is on record in court, that is not fiction, as a public officer you cannot do that,” said Mudavadi while responding to a question about his position on Ruto’s impeachment.

Already, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, who is also the ANC Deputy Party leader, is vouching for the ouster of Ruto from office over corruption and gross misconduct.

Savula threatened to table the impeachment motion against the second in command in Parliament and woo his colleagues to support it.

However, little progress has been reported about the plan so far with the National Assembly now appearing to have drawn its attention to debating the BBI bill.

A section of MPs allied to Ruto had earlier dared proponents of the impeachment motion to bring it forth, arguing they have the numbers to quash it.

