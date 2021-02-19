Friday, February 19, 2021 – An alliance between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) boss, Mukhisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, maybe in the offing.

This is after the three met yesterday alongside Siaya Senator James Orengo, sparking the conversation among Kenyans.

Kituyi recently stepped down from his post as UNCTAD boss to join the presidential race in 2022.

Describing them as longtime allies, Raila took to social media to express his gratitude.

“Brunch with my long-time allies Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana and Daktari Mukhisa Kituyi. Senator James Orengo also showed up.”

“Good seeing Daktari Kituyi after such a long time away from home,” Raila stated.

The meeting elicited debate as Kenyans hinted at a possible alliance between the leaders ahead of the 2022 elections campaign; an alliance that may give Deputy President William Ruto a headache considering that Kibwana was his friend.

As the political scene in the country gears up for next year’s elections, politicians are prone to crafting various strategies aimed at securing their interests. Among these strategies include the formation of political factions and alliances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST