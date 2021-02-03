Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s efforts have started bearing fruits after the first county passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Siaya has become the first county to approve the controversial BBI which has threatened the unity of the country.

The County Assembly passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, February 3, which will pave the way for the BBI referendum.

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode confirmed the outcome noting that he was getting ready to forward the results to the National Assembly.

The referendum is expected to be carried out anytime beginning April 2021.

The BBI document has attracted strong opposition from Deputy President William Ruto and his fellow hustlers, who have termed it a misplaced priority.

The anti-BBI forces have also castigated the recent move by Uhuru to issue car loan grants to MCAs as a bribe intended to win their support.

Uhuru pledged to help Members of the County Assembly achieve their demands for a Ksh 2 million car grant each during a meeting with MCAs from Mt Kenya on Friday, January 30.

His promise was welcomed by Raila and the legislators, who in turn promised to support the Building Bridges Initiative.

The Kenyan DAILY POST