Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s hope of capturing Ukambani through the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election is diminishing by the day.

This is after the campaign manager for UDA candidate in the Machakos senatorial race, Urbanus Ngengele, resigned from the position.

Kiala, who has been a close ally of UDA chairman and former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, announced his withdrawal from Ngengele’s campaigns through a Facebook post which left many residents shocked.

“I hereby announce the withdrawal of my support to Mr. Urbanus Muthama (Ngengele) for the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election,” said Kiala.

He noted that he resigned after realizing that Ruto’s candidate did not stand a chance in Machakos.

“The way Urbanus was nominated left a lot to be desired.”

“To date, many of us have more questions than answers on the process,” he stated.

Kiala was among 16 aspirants who had expressed interest to secure the UDA party ticket in the Machakos by-election.

However, the party conducted an opinion survey on the aspirants’ popularity in which Ngengele emerged victorious.

Kiala reluctantly agreed with the party’s decision to field Ngengele but had been largely invisible in the ongoing campaigns for the UDA candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST