Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto will have to find another avenue to dump his ‘loot’ after churches in Rift Valley banned him from conducting harambees in churches.

In a statement, the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) North Rift region banned politics and fundraising activities in churches until further notice.

This follows the NCCK meeting held in Eldoret at the weekend which recommended that politicians will never be allowed to address the church unless it’s a special spiritual message to the congregants.

The clerics also accused some politicians of using church platforms to attack their enemies whenever they are given a chance to address the congregation.

“The regional committee of the NCCK North Rift has assembled here in Eldoret to share some grievances.”

“We are very much concerned about the insecurity of the country and from what we have witnessed a few months ago from our leaders, we want to make it clear that we don’t want politics in our churches,” said Rev Nicholas Kosgei of ACK Eldoret.

“If some people think that they will use the church to market themselves politically relevant, then we are sorry, you better take your money somewhere else because we don’t want corruption in churches,” he added.

Kosgei said that the resolution was made after having a consultative meeting involving six parishes from six counties within the North Rift region.

On his part, Rev Josphat Kimani of Meno Nite Church said politicians should be very careful about what they do or say especially during this crucial time of the preparation of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

He said Kenyans are tired of the ongoing utterances from political leaders who always attack each other without considering the status of the country’s economy.

“As the church, we condemn the emerging trend of the foul language and the emergence of toxic politics that are being witnessed nowadays.”

“Politicians should not be allowed to train our children who are humble to insult one another, let them preach peace if they really love this country,” Kimani urged.

The meeting was attended by Bishops and other clerics from ACK, RCAE, KAG, Friends, Holy Spirit, FACK, PCEA, and SA Church among others.

Ruto has been moving from one church to another donating millions in what his critics have termed as looted money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST