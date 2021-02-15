Home Forum RUTO humiliated after Nyachae’s burial as youths flock Kisii town holding BBI... RUTO humiliated after Nyachae’s burial as youths flock Kisii town holding BBI placards while praising MATIANG’I (PHOTOs) February 15, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Heartbroken DADDY OWEN spends Valentine’s Day with his mother in the village after a Kikuyu tycoon snatched his slay queen wife (PHOTOs) Hear God’s voice directly A Man professes his love for his wife on the car’s rear screen (PHOTO) Valentine’s madness: This guy and his ‘BAE’ couldn’t wait to get home, they did it on a boda-boda! Eh! Eh! (PHOTO) This is what wise men did after Valentine’s date, ‘Hapa Kilieleweka’ (PHOTO) Kenya is a lovely country, it’s only that we elect bad leaders – Look at this family (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow