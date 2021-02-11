Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has a sweet tongue that makes great promises whenever he holds a microphone but most of the promises that he makes to the public are not fulfilled.

In 2019, Ruto was in Turkana South for the groundbreaking of a teacher’s college in the company of the area Governor and 2 years later, nothing has been done despite lying to the public that the Government had allocated Ksh 30 Million for the project.

Most of the projects that Ruto launched when he was moving around the country have stalled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST