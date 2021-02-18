Thursday, February 18, 2021 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae may soon be back on the road after a few roadblocks that had hindered it are now out of the way.

This is after the Thirdway Alliance Party that is associated with renowned lawyer, Ekuru Aukot, withdrew the case challenging BBI.

Thirdway Alliance had moved to court to stop the BBI process, accusing the proponents, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, of using the taxpayers’ money to propel, a prayer that was gladly granted.

The Party also sought a court order to bar county assemblies from debating BBI which were also granted.

But yesterday, things changed as the party accepted to withdraw the case and allow BBI reggae to go on uninterrupted.

According to the party’s Secretary-General, Fredrick Okango, Chairman Miruru Waweru, and Deputy Party leader, Angela Mwikali, the case blocking the BBI process was no longer tenable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST